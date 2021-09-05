Enrique Iglesias REVEALS his upcoming album 'Final' may be the last of his career; SEE POST

Enrique Iglesias is eager to begin a new chapter in his life. The 46-year-old Spanish singer according to Entertainment Tonight stated that his next album, Final, may be his last. Iglesias revealed the news on Friday, while promoting his tour with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra.

“It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years,” he expressed in a video shared on his Instagram. “There’s going to be Volume 1 and Volume 2, but they’re Final. I don’t know. I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015.”

However, Iglesias added that he’s “never gonna stop making music.” “I’m never gonna stop writing songs because I love to write songs. Me encanta escribir canciones, pero I’m gonna do it in a different way,” he continued. “Meaning, they don’t necessarily have to be packaged as an album. So this project to me is important.” To which Martin replied, “I’m sure you put a lot of thought into man. And it’s not an easy decision because you’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Enrique posted the video on his Instagram and wrote, “FINAL ALBUM. It’s been a long time coming… my FINAL ALBUM will be out September 17th!!! Thank you @ricky_martin and @sebastianyatra for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans!!! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. #FINALALBUM.

Check out his post here:

The 'Bailando' singer also revealed the cover art for Final Vol. 1, which will be launched on September 17.

ALSO READ:Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to team for a tour for the first time; Deets Inside