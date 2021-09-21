Enrique Iglesias SHARES an adorable video of daughter dancing to his new song; WATCH

Enrique Iglesias' daughter, Mary, is a fan of his new music! The singer shared a sweet video on Instagram Friday featuring his 19-month-old daughter Mary, who had a cute jam session to her dad's new music. In the clip, Iglesias, 46, played his album Final from Spotify on a tablet as his daughter happily smiled and bounced in bed while listening.

"FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo [Thank you to my incredible fans for all your love] #Finalalbum," he captioned the post. However, Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova also have twins Lucy and Nicholas. In an interview as per PEOPLE in March 2020, Iglesias said that the couple's twins' adjustment to the role of elder brothers to Mary (aka Masha) has gone "really well," adding that Nicholas and Lucy "truly enjoy" having a baby around the home.

Meanwhile, last month, Iglesias spoke with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra about their forthcoming tour, during which he stated Final might be his final project. "It might be my final album," Iglesias said. "It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years."

"There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final," Iglesias continued. "I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015," the singer said as per PEOPLE.

