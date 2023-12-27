Entire story behind Beyonce's childhood Houston home catching fire on Christmas EXPLAINED

The house in which Beyonce spent most of her early childhood unfortunately caught on fire on Christmas morning. Situated in Houston, Texas, this house is now a home to a family of four who were fortunately unscathed and able to escape.

Everything we know about the incident

Located in Houston’s Third Ward, on Rosedale Street, the house caught on fire late at night. Officials responded to the fire call at the location at around 2 AM. By the time the firefighters arrived, the second story of the building was already up in flames. Thankfully, a family of four, including a couple and two children who live in the house now were unscathed and escaped the building before help arrived.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within a few minutes and the flames were completely put out by 2:48 AM. But they had to cut into the roof of the building to deal with the fire. The cause of the fire, however, is still unknown and the investigation about the source of the accident is still ongoing.

Beyonce’s history with the house

The house has become a landmark in the city due to it being Beyonce’s childhood home. The house was bought by the Knowles family in 1981 and Beyonce grew up in the house for about five years But the house was sold again before her sister Solange was born in 1986. The house also appeared in Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce in a scene where the singer is shown driving by it.

The house has an area of 3000 square feet and has a beautiful brick exterior. It was built back in 1946 and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It changed hands after being sold by the Knowles family in 1986 but the last time it was sold was back in 2019. A family of four consisting of a couple and two young children now live in the house.

