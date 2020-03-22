Entourage star Debi Mazar is latest Coronavirus victim as she tests positive: My lungs are heavy but am tough

Taking to Instagram, Debi Mazar shared a selfie and wrote a detailed caption about the symptoms she faced before she was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Joining the long list of Hollywood stars who have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, actress Debi Mazar revealed on Saturday that she had also tested positive and was already into day five of quarantine. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie and wrote a detailed caption about the symptoms she faced. Debi said, "I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK!

About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different...Two weeks later,March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?"

Debi continued, "I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc."

The actress further wrote, "A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out. Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows."

She concluded by saying, "Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome."

Take a look at Debi's full post below:

Read More