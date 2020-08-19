EPISODE: BTS impressed with TXT and RM shows his displeasure for mint chocolate during 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon

It was all about the Christmas cheer for BTS as their latest Episode takes us back to the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival. From interacting with TXT to RM being repulsed by mint chocolate ice cream yet again, check out the best moments.

Last year, during Christmas time, BTS joined TXT, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and more with electrifying performances at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival. While the septet sang their hit tunes Mikrokosmos, Dionysus and Boy With Luv, we also saw various sub-units singing Christmas carols. Jin and J-Hope crooned Feliz Navidad, Jimin and RM were in a festive mood with their rendition of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Suga and V covered Jingle Bell Rock and Jungkook sang O Holy Night. As OT7, the members belted out Silent Night.

In BTS' latest Episode, we're taken backstage of the music festival as we see the boys gearing up for their performances with some vocal exercises. While Jin and Jimin managed to leave ARMY floored yet again with their honey vocals, it was hilarious to see the rap line - Namjoon, Yoongi and Hobi, show off their vocal sides which had us laughing out loud at their shenanigans. The sub-units and a solo Kookie revealed the reasons why they chose the particular Christmas carols with Taehyung confessing that he was inspired by Mean Girls' Jingle Bell Rock performance.

The Bangtan leader couldn't help by showcase his clumsy and cute side when he dropped some sauce on Jin while trying to eat and even showed his complete displeasure for mint chocolate ice cream yet again. Other memorable moments from the video include TaeTae sitting inside an open closet looking adorable while he, J-Hope and Jimin were also impressed by TXT's performance of BTS' hit track, Boy In Luv. When the TXT members came to greet their sunbaemins, Taehyung hugged Beomgyu telling him he did a good job.

Check out BTS' latest Episode from the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival below:

We adore these boys and how!

