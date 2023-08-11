Eras Tour: 5 highlights from Taylor Swift's concert stop in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles the Internet loved

Taylor Swift wrapped up her six-night concert stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, on August 9, 2023. The singer's Eras Tour has been a wild success with tickets selling like hot cakes and celebrities lining up to witness the magic. From an announcement that everyone was waiting for to surprise songs and celebrity visits, the Los Angeles stop of her sold-out tour was truly special. Here are five highlights from the shows the Internet couldn't help but notice.

Eras Tour: 5 highlights from Taylor Swift's concert stop in LA

1989 TV announcement

The most talked-about and special moment from Swift's stop in Los Angeles has to be the announcement of the re-recording of her 2014 album 1989. The pop star revealed that she would be releasing 1989 Taylor's Version on October 27, 2023, and fans went berserk. The much-awaited declaration was what fans were theorizing about and waiting for. Safe to say, they weren't disappointed. The musician started by thanking everyone for their support.

ALSO READ: Eras Tour: Why is Taylor Swift becoming 'honorary mayor' of Santa Clara? City being renamed Swiftie Clara

"The way that you have embraced that, and the way that you have celebrated that," Swift said referring to the process of her re-recording her albums. "I will never stop thanking you for that. It was so generous of you to care about something that I cared about," she added. The Shake It Off hitmaker then dropped the ball with the announcement and the logo of 1989 (Taylor's Version) showed up on the screens of the stadium and the crowd went crazy.

Taylor Swift receives eight-minute-long standing ovation

Meanwhile, Swift received an eight-minute-long standing ovation after she performed the song Champagne Problems. "What do I say to you after that? That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don't know what to do or say," she responded to the thundering applause from the concertgoers. This happened during the middle of her fifth concert at the stop.

Taylor Swift's tribute to staff members

Swift had a beautiful message for the staffer members who've been a part of this tour but behind the scenes. During her tribute message, she said, "My amazing crew members, the people who loaded the stage... across the country away from their families to put on this show for us." The Love Story hitmaker asked the audience to applaud them for their work.

Celebrities at LA stop of Eras Tour

One of the most talked about moments of the stop was the string of prominent and famous celebrities making an appearance at their concert with their friends and families. Among the celebrities gracing the shows were Selena Gomez, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Meghan Markle, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Lautner, Karlie Kloss, and Channing Tatum, among others.

Advertisement

Opening acts of local artists

Swift gave local artists an opportunity to showcase their talent in the opening act. Rock band Haim, consisting of sisters Este, Daniella, and Alana, as well as Gracie Abrams from Los Angeles, started off the shows with their music. The LA stop was the end of the first leg of Swift's North American tour. The next stops are in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

ALSO READ: Will Selena Gomez join Taylor Swift to announce 1989 Taylor's Version at the Eras tour? Fans think so