Eras Tour Backup Dancer Performs an Emotional Choreography to Taylor Swift's TTPD Hit LOML; See Here

Jan Ravnik’s performance to LOML has left fans stunned. Ravnik is famously known for being one of the backup dancers in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows. The dancer took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing with Audrey Case Shell.

Fans complimented the duo for their moves in the comments section. The video already has 1 million views on Instagram. See the video of the duo’s mesmerizing performance below.

Jan Ravnik and Audrey Case Shell dance to LOML

Jan Ravnik and Audrey Case Shell blessed their fans' feeds with a beautiful dance performance. The duo collaborated to dance to Taylor Swift’s hit song LOML. The routine was carefully choreographed, and the duo’s skills were displayed. The contemporary routine was choreographed by Jan himself as mentioned in the caption. He also tagged Taylor’s official Instagram account in the caption.

Jan is a backup dancer on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The dancer is often seen sharing pictures of himself with the Grammy winner on Instagram. Jan and Audrey also previously danced to Taylor's So Long, London. The dance cover currently has 4.3 million views on Instagram. Ravnik has danced to several of Taylor's songs including You're Losing Me and Fortnight on Instagram.

Audrey Case Shell has previously appeared on the show So You Think You Can Dance. The dancer competed in the 9th season of the show and made it to the Top 10.

Fans react to dance routine

The dance routine has 1 million views and has been liked 75.4K times on Instagram. Fans praised the dancers endlessly in the comments section of the reel.

A user wrote, “Heartbreaking and gorgeous!! Takes my breath away....”

Another fan credited the dance team for their hard work in the Eras Tour. “Taylor Swift is huge in the Eras tour but all of you, all the dancers are huge too. You make The Eras Tour magic too. You all are wonderful and art forever,” they commented.

A third chimed in with a motion to include the dance routine in Taylor’s concert. They added, “Motion for this to be included in the eras tour!”

