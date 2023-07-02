Eras Tour: Is Taylor Swift okay? Singer experiences malfunction on stage at Cincinnati concert

Taylor Swift found herself in a sticky situation during her Eras Tour in Cincinnati on Friday. The pop superstar was left with no choice but to hurriedly make her way backstage after encountering a malfunctioning stage door. Despite the unexpected setback, Swift managed to handle the situation with grace and composure.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift ‘regrets’ her decision of bringing a young fan onstage during her Eras Tour; Find out why

Taylor Swift was forced to run on stage due to door malfunction

Taylor Swift found herself in a thrilling moment during her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Cincinnati. The Blank Space singer encountered an unfortunate mishap when the stage door failed to open properly.

A TikTok video captured the whole scene, as Swift, dressed in a striking one-legged black bodysuit and heeled boots, waited for the platform designed to lower her backstage. As time ticked away, the fearless pop star took matters into her own hands.

Without missing a beat, Swift bolted towards the back of the stage, where her backup dancers were already making their exit. Sprinting with grace and determination, she showcased her incredible agility, proving that nothing could stop her from delivering a show-stopping performance.

Fans flooded the comments section with adoration and amusement. One cheekily referenced Swift's hit song, Run (Taylor's version), while another playfully called her super-hit concert 'errors tour', celebrating the unpredictable moments that make her live performances even more captivating.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift urges fans to act with ‘kindness and gentleness’ ahead of Speak Now Taylor’s Version's release

The errors in Taylor Swift's Era's tour

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning superstar, has faced her fair share of unexpected incidents, injuries, and even some dramatic moments throughout her career. During her Philadelphia show in May, Swift found herself in a position to intervene and help a woman who was being harassed by a security guard.

As Swift belted out her hit song "Bad Blood," her keen senses picked up on the distressing situation. In a powerful moment, captured by fans, the singer interrupted her performance and could be heard passionately urging the security guard to "stop" harassing the concertgoer.

During a recent concert in Chicago, in front of a huge crowd of over 60,000 fans, Swift had a taste of nature when a pesky bug flew straight into her mouth!

The shocked singer couldn't help but address the incident with her signature humor, exclaiming,

"I swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry!" She then playfully questioned the audience, wondering if anyone had caught her unexpected protein-packed snack.

Advertisement

Swift even teased that more bug encounters were likely to happen that night, jokingly mentioning the 'thousand' other bugs buzzing around. These amusing moments along with her captivationg performances make the Eras Tour so special for any Swiftie.

ALSO READ: Was Taylor Swift supporting ex-John Mayer during Eras Tour? Here’s what she said