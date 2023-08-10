Eras Tour: Selena Gomez sings Lover hugging sister Gracie at Taylor Swift show, flaunts friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift's super successful Eras Tour might be a hit everywhere but its Los Angeles stop has seen a long string of celebrities from musicians and film stars to socialites and television actors. One of the most talked about appearances at the SoFi Stadium concert was Selena Gomez. She has been friends with Swift for more than a decade and was there to attend the show with her sister Gracie. Here's how their experience at the Los Angeles show was.

Eras Tour: Selena Gomez hugs sister Gracie at Taylor Swift's show

Gomez seemed to be having a ball at Swift's LA tour stop during the August 8 concert. The Internet went berserk when they spotted the pop star at the venue and photos and clips of her have been flooding social media ever since. One of the cutest videos of the two siblings was posted by Gomez herself. In the clip, she was hugging Gracie while singing along to the hit song Lover. This was their second appearance at Swift's culturally famous Eras Tour.

Their last appearance was in April at the tour's stop in Arlington, Texas. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric, and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always," she wrote on her Instagram alongside a slide of pictures from the show back then. Similarly, this time around the 31-year-old and the 10-year-old were seen enjoying the show. Gomez posted a few stories from the concert.

One of them was a picture of her flaunting her arm full of friendship bracelets which is an Eras Tour trend. The actress also wore an Eras Tour merch sweatshirt to the concert to support her best friend. The Only Murders in the Building star also shared a photo with her friends with the Stadium visible in the background. Gomez also brought along her tanning artist's daughter to the tour stop and shared selfies in her Swift merchandise hoodie.

Meanwhile, other celebrities that were spotted at Swift's concerts included Taylor Lautner, Meghan Markle, Courteney Cox, Emma Stone, Adam Scott, Austin Butler, and Kaia Gerber. The star-studded list doesn't stop here with popular figures like Kevin Costner, Vanessa Bryant, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and Julia Roberts seen attending the Eras Tour. The concerts have also caused a significant boost in the economy.

