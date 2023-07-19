Eras Tour: Why is Taylor Swift becoming the 'honorary mayor' of Santa Clara? City being renamed Swiftie Clara

Taylor Swift has been touching new heights of success with her sold-out Eras Tour and the re-release of her 2010 album Speak Now. The singer's cultural impact and fanbase cannot be denied by anyone and her world tour is proof of it. The 33-year-old pop star will now be the next mayor of Santa Clara which is being renamed as Swiftie Clara. Here's what we know.

Why is Taylor Swift becoming honorary mayor of Santa Clara?

On July 18, Santa Clara's mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council proclaimed Swift to be an honorary mayor and renamed Santa Clara to Swiftie Clara for her two-night concert at Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29, 2023. The Era's tour will be Swift's third visit to the city after the 1989 world tour in 2015 and the Reputation tour in 2018. The aim of the temporary change is to "celebrate the cultural impact of this exceptional artist" and highlight the city.

The official proclamation labels it an attempt to "celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift's music, tours, and extraordinary fanbase." Christine Lawson, the CEO of Discover Santa Clara, said, "The Eras Tour has captivated fans nationwide, transcending genres and making an indelible mark."

She added, "Santa Clara proudly becomes Swiftie Clara with Taylor as Honorary Mayor, embracing innovative and influential cultural icons that reflect our city's vibrant spirit and forging connections that make us an unforgettable destination." Previously, Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, announced that the city would change its name to Swiftieapolis for a temporary time period. Several other officials announced similar changes recently.

Other honors bestowed on Taylor Swift

Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, proclaimed that June 23 and 24 would be known as Taylor Swift Days. Ed Gainey, the mayor of Pittsburgh, renamed the city Swiftsburgh for the week the singer performed in the city. When Swift made her two-night tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, the city renamed a road called Swift Street to Swift Street (Taylor's Version) referring to her re-recordings. She was also featured in Beige Book for her economic impact.

The latest US Federal Reserve report reads, "Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city." Swift's world tour spans 131 concerts over 5 continents.

