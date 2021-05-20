Eric Bana says 2003 Hulk ‘wasn’t the type of film that I saw myself doing’: I approached it as a one-off

Eric Bana opened up on his misadventure i.e. 2003 Hulk. He played the titular character and does not feel that it was the right marriage between him and the genre.

It seems as though 2003 Hulk was a misadventure for more than one person associated with the film. For the universe, there was a standalone Hulk film not in relation to the MCU that exists today which starred Eric Bana in the titular character and was directed by Oscar-winning Ang Lee. The film failed to impress the audience on the ticket window and became a forgettable affair for the studio that later went onto creating a web of over 21 films all mashing up one storyline in the same dimension.

With a 5.6 IMDB rating and 62% on Rotten Tomatoes even the most ardent fans did not connect with the film and such is the case with the lead star. Eric was the first actor to get a go at Hulk on the big screen succeeding the late Bill Bixby, who starred in a TV series in the 70s and 80s. Speaking about on the WTF podcast, Eric said, “It wasn’t a quick yes, that’s for sure. It took me a while to get my head around it. I wasn’t privy to the script prior to signing onto the film."

Eric says that the superhero genre of that era was not the kind of film that he could relate himself with. He emphasized the development that has been made in the genre and said, “The universe as you know it didn't exist back then. You certainly didn't go into a film like that thinking you were going to do more than one. That just wasn't in play. The expectations were not the way they are now. I approached it as a one-off." After Eric, Edward Norton played Hulk unsuccessfully in 2008 till Mark Ruffalo joined the cult but never got a standalone Hulk film.

