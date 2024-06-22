Eric Braeden of Young and Restless Condemns Racist 'Fan'

An online troll targeted General Hospital star Tabyana Ali (Trina) and faced backlash from the official General Hospital account and several show personnel. This same troll also attacked three Young and Restless stars, prompting a strong response from Eric Braeden (Victor).

Inspired by Solidarity

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, known for her roles on General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, highlighted the offensive tweet by user Elmo_Girl on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet attacked Sean Dominic (Nate), Christel Khalil (Lily), and Bryton James (Devon) with racist language. Brown’s call to action tagged The Young and the Restless and pointed out the user’s history of racist remarks that led to her blocking by the GH account.

Braeden's Fiery Response

Eric Braeden directly addressed the offensive tweet, expressing his outrage and support for his colleagues. He tweeted, “These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine! We are going to block your racist ass, you got that, bitch??!!” His post garnered significant attention, receiving 10,000 likes, 2,000 retweets, and over 700 responses.

Fans praised Braeden’s unwavering support for his colleagues and his strong stance against racism. Comments like “You done pissed off Victor. It’s over for you” and “Victor Newman don’t play but Eric Braeden is a savage I love it!” reflected widespread admiration for his actions.

Troll Goes Into Hiding

Following the backlash, the social media user made her account private, restricting her tweets to her followers only. This move came after the public and high-profile condemnation from Braeden and other The Young and the Restless fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?