Eric Dane Passes Away: Grey's Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Nina Dobrev Share Tributes

Eric Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, after a year-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as confirmed by his family on Thursday. His last moments were in the presence of his family, including two daughters, Billie and Georgia, and close friends. The actor was 53 and had previously announced his diagnosis in April 2025. Tributes for his time in the acting world began pouring in almost immediately.

Eric Dane’s peers remember the actor following his passing

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson revealed he is ‘heartbroken’ by the loss of his ‘dear friend,’ and added, "Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric's family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

Fellow actors on Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr. and Sarah Drew shared a photo of the star on their Instagram stories and wrote, "Rest in Peace, Buddy," and "Rest in peace."

“RIP, Buddy. Me and Eric Dane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon. Xo J,” John Stamos wrote on his social media.

Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about how the Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss the star and is sure that he’ll be watching from above. He also vowed to join the fight to solve ALS.

His Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano recalled his warm existence and love for his family, "He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard. And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca [Gayheart], everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren't present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. ... The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden."

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who worked with the actor on Redeeming Love, called him ‘warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate’ about his work, leading with kindness and making others feel welcomed. She hopes his demise can result in more research on ALS.

More memories and words of condolence are surfacing on the internet as his fellow stars and fans come to terms with his passing. His family has asked for privacy during this important time.

