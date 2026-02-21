Eric Dane Says Emotional Goodbye to Daughters Billie and Georgia in Final Video Before Passing, ‘I Tried’

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane passed away on February 19, 2026. His family shared a confirmation, as reported by PEOPLE, that he had breathed his last surrounded by his family and close friends following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that lasted around a year after being publicly revealed in April 2025. Now, a new interview has been released by Netflix, taken before the actor’s passing, covering some of his last words to the world. It held a special message to his two kids, Billie and Georgia.

Eric Dane speaks to teenage daughters in a chat revealed posthumously

As a part of the platform’s interview series, Famous Last Words, Eric Dane’s final chat in front of the camera was revealed to the world. It included a confirmation on both sides that the same would be shared only after his passing. So, one day later, it was released globally for the fans of the star. He spoke to his children while looking at the camera to the best of his ability, and said, “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me and mom — in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

He went on to share four of his biggest learnings in life, with the advice to live in the present being his first. He wanted them to cherish every moment and not dwell on the past, unlike what he did. The Euphoria star also wished his kids could be in love, whether with another person or something, and that it was for them to decide. He went on to share his passion for acting and how it brought him the best and some of the worst days in his life. His third piece of advice was to find friends who are not just there for the good bits but also the bad ones, and don’t hesitate to call you out on it, as they are the ones who can shape you.

Lastly, he shared how they must not stop fighting and wanting to live no matter what. “Fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit,” he said.

Eric Dane’s final words follow his family’s request for privacy as they grieve, and amid countless co-stars and fans’ tributes. He welcomed his two kids with actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2010 and 2011.