Eric Mabius Arrested in Florida; Learn About The Charges The Ugly Betty Actor Faces

Eric Mabius, widely known for his role in Ugly Betty was recently arrested in Nassau County, Florida. As per a report by Deadline, the actor was arrested for alleged battery.

The report from the outlet further suggests that he was arrested right after 2 am during the wee hours of Thursday. Mabius was later booked at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center at 5:45 am.

He was booked under two misdemeanor charges. The actor will be facing a battery charge and resisting arrest without violence. Eric Mabius is now awaiting his trial. According to a report, the mugshot of Eric Mabius shows him having a black eye.

As per USA Today, an alleged female victim gave a written statement claiming that the actor knocked her and one more female to the ground while also starting to pull her hair out of the scalp.

For those who do not know, Eric Mabius is widely appreciated for his role as Daniel Meade on Ugly Netty, an ABC series. He played the aforementioned character for around four seasons, from 2006 to 2010. He meanwhile had a recurring role in several outings such as The L Word, The O.C., and Chicago Fire.

Interestingly, Eric Mabius also starred as Oliver O’Toole in the Hallmark Channel series, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, as well as their subsequent film franchise.

He is also known for making appearances in movies including the 1995 Welcome to the Dollhouse then the 1999 Cruel Intentions, as well 2000’s Crow: Salvation, then Resident Evil 2002. Meanwhile, he also starred in many of the Hallmark holiday films such as Welcome to Christmas and It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. The actor who has impressed a number of audiences was even seen in Haul Out the Holly, which happens to be another holiday outing by Hallmark.