Eric Official Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Searches For Missing Son In Netflix's New Emotional Thriller

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch is making a comeback to the screens with the new show titled Eric. Fans are eager to catch the series as its plot appears engaging and interesting, as seen in the trailer.

Cumberbatch discusses the show and how the six-part series is rooted in real-world issues, incorporating a touch of reality that resonates with everyday life.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s new role in the Netflix show Eric

In Netflix's upcoming limited series Eric, Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Vincent, a father who will go to extreme lengths and do anything to bring his beloved son back home.

According to the show synopsis, Eric is set in New York during the 1980s and follows the story of Cumberbatch's character, Vincent, and Gaby Hoffmann's character, Cassie, as they search for their missing son, Edgar (played by Ivan Morris Howe). To Cassie's dismay, Vincent turns to his work as a children's television puppeteer in an attempt to find his missing son.

The highly anticipated series stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffman, Ivan Howe, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, and Clarke Peters.

Abi Morgan, known for her prolific work on Chernoby and The Iron Lady, created, wrote, and executive produced the six-episode miniseries.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch about his show Eric

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Benedict Cumberbatch shared how the web series Eric is based on real issues deeply rooted in the world.

"Looking at parenthood, looking at marriage, looking at mental health, looking at the AIDS pandemic, but also the ongoing crises of homophobia, of racism in institutions," the Marvel star elaborated.

He further stated, "There's a lot going on, and yet it does speak to our world. It's not cramming stuff in that we're not, sadly, all too familiar with."

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Eric on Netflix on May 30, 2024.

