Eric Stonestreet gets engaged to girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer; Ariel Winter, Gwyneth Paltrow & more REACT

Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family fame announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer on Instagram. Sharing photos with his fiance who was seen flaunting her engagement ring. The actor's cute post received several congratulatory comments including his co-star Ariel Winter. Gwyneth Paltrow, Zachary Levi also sent their love.

Eric in his post announcing his engagement wrote, "She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'" The photos showed the adorable couple posing together as Lindsay showed off her ring after the engagement. Reacting to the big news, Eric's Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter expressed her happiness and wrote, "F**k Yeah!!! You finally wifed up the QUEEN!!! Love you both! Congrats!" Also, Gwyneth Paltrow congratulated Stonestreet writing, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you."

As per reports, Stonestreet's fiance Schweitzer is a pediatric nurse. According to People, the duo began seeing each other shortly after they met at a Kansas City charity event in 2016.

Check out Eric Stonestreet's post here:

Among other celebrities who expressed their excitement on Stonestreet's engagement included Zachary Levi and Michale Buble who shared their congratulatory comments for the actor in comments on his post.

Eric is popularly known for his portrayal of Cameron Tucker in Modern Family. The actor's character Cam is shown to be married to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell Pritchett on the show. Eric has also starred in a recurring role on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Stonestreet had previously addressed his relationship with Schweitzer in an interview with Ellen where gushed about her saying, "She calms me — she calms my nerves."

