Erica Mena reacts to not being invited on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta roundtable discussion on racism amid firing

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta recently announced a special roundtable discussion on colorism and racism. However, Erica Mena was not invited to this roundtable after her controversial episode in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Mena then called out the makers and expressed her disappointment. The reality star was dissatisfied, as she felt the channel was trying to silence her, and she also felt that they fired her due to the public backlash. As reported by TMZ, Erica Mena called out Viacom for this behavior.

Erica Mena calls out Love and Hip Hop Atlanta makers for not inviting her to racism and colorism roundtable

As reported by TMZ, Erica Mena reacted to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's announcement of a roundtable discussion on racism and colorism following the season finale. The discussion was centered on racism and colorism. The statement was made through the show's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning. The makers of the series said in the post that there would be a roundtable debate on racism and colorism following the show's finale on September 26 at 9 p.m.

The announcement included the cast members and outside specialists who would participate in the debate. Furthermore, the revelation appears to imply that the network made the ultimate choice to end the show's relationship with Erica Mena.

Mena turned to social media following the announcement of the special roundtable discussion, recording a video in which she expressed her dissatisfaction with VH1. She said that she continued working on the show for several days following the incident with Spice, only for VH1 to publicize the incident for the sake of controversy and ratings.

A source close to Mena revealed that she believed that VH1's decision to remove her from the roundtable discussion was an attempt to silence her. She claimed that in order to avoid more public outrage, the network was limiting her voice and preventing her from giving her side of the story. Mena also mentioned that she remained an active participant on the show for seven months after the incident, which adds to her dissatisfaction with VH1's handling of the problem. She believes that ignoring her viewpoint is a disservice to her and the viewers who have invested in the show.

Why was Erica Mena fired?

Erica Mena was removed from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after using a racist term against castmate Spice in a previous episode. According to a statement released on Saturday, on the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Instagram page, the Stepmother 3 and Assistant actor will not appear in the next season of the VH1 reality series.

The statement continued. “The Love & Hip Hop franchise had never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season." Meanwhile, Erica Mena apologized for her part.

