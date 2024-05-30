The season 2 finale of Will Trent ended with a big twist: Angie's arrest, putting her future in the show in doubt. Angie's complex relationship with Will faces a major challenge due to her arrest, which might end their romance for good. The third season of Will Trent is set to premiere in 2025 and will likely take Angie's character in a new direction.

Will Trent keeps raising the bar with every episode, and the season 2 finale was no exception. Angie Polaski, played by Erika Christensen, ended up in serious trouble, which puts her status for season 3 in question.

Angie Polaski's arrest at the end of Will Trent Season 2 casts uncertainty on her future

The ABC police procedural, created by Liz Heldens, Karin Slaughter, and Daniel T. Thomsen, is based on Slaughter's book series but often surprises fans by not strictly following the novels. Christensen's Angie is the oldest friend and on-again, off-again girlfriend of Ramón Rodríguez's Will Trent.

They met as children in foster care and have been each other's safe space ever since. As they grew up, their relationship turned romantic, but their personal issues have made it hard to maintain a healthy bond. By the end of season 2, it seemed like Will and Angie had finally figured things out until everything fell apart.

During the finale, Will, his partner Faith, and Angie's partner Michael were investigating a serial killer targeting pedophiles. Will realizes the killer was a woman who left toys in her victims' mouths. When Angie visited the GBI office, she saw the case board and figured out that the killer was likely Crystal, a teenager she had helped cover up a murder in season 1.

Crystal had killed Lenny, Angie's abuser, and Angie claimed it was self-defense. However, Crystal's urge to kill didn't go away, and she started killing men who reminded her of Lenny. When Angie confronted Crystal, the teenager ran, fell, and died from her injuries.

Angie explained everything to Will and Faith, but Will realized he couldn't keep covering for her lies due to his morals and his job in law enforcement. So, he made the tough decision to arrest Angie.

Will Erika Christensen appear in Will Trent Season 3?

Despite her arrest, Erika Christensen is expected to return in season 3. The co-showrunners of Will Trent, Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, have hinted at plans for Angie's character. They want to explore how her situation affects her life and career.

Thomsen mentioned that the way cops go through the judicial system is different, especially when there's righteous behavior involved. They plan to show what this would look like for Angie. While they don't foresee a long court trial, this event will significantly change Angie's life.

Heldens added that they are considering various options for Angie's future, including whether she can return to law enforcement or if she might become a private investigator. Fans can expect to see Christensen reprise her role in season 3, but Angie's circumstances will be very different.

As for Will and Angie's relationship, the season 2 finale likely marked the end of their romance. They have always had a turbulent relationship, and Angie's arrest might be the final straw.

However, there is still hope that they could find a way to be friends again, even if it takes time for Angie to forgive Will and for Will to accept his decision. Season 3 will explore the fallout from Angie's arrest and what her future holds.

