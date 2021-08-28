Erika Jayne SUED by ex husband Tom Girardi's law firm in bankruptcy case

According to a recent court filing as per Just Jared, Erika Jayne has been sued for USD 25.5 million plus interest by her ex-husband Tom Girardi's legal company. The actress was included in the case because she reportedly knew the company was paying for her expenses. As a result, the trustee asked the court to compel Erika to pay back the amount.

“It would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over USD 25,000,000 to the estate,” the filing stated as per US Weekly. The complaint also claimed that, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star should be held personally liable for the funds, despite the fact that they purportedly went to her business, EJ Global LLC. “She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the papers read. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration, is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

As per US Weekly, the trustee also stated that "the glam cannot be sustained by a sham," alluding to the money she reportedly spent on her glam squad, PR, aides, and her credit card bill. Erika's lawyer, on the other hand, stated on Friday that the complaint "is another example of the trustee and her counsel rushing to conclusions without a thorough investigation, and harassing and accusing Erika for acts done by Girardi Keese for which Erika has no legal responsibility."

Meanwhile, after 20 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020. She then stated that she was unaware of his alleged abuse of his customers and their funds. The legal proceedings are still ongoing.

ALSO READ:Erika Jayne's ex husband Tom Girardi officially disbarred amid embezzlement scandal