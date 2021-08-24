Erika Jayne's ex husband Tom Girardi officially disbarred amid embezzlement scandal

Tom Girardi has been disbarred. Girardi did not challenge the ruling, according to report acquired by PEOPLE from the Central District of California. Emily D. Baker, a podcast presenter, was the first to disclose the 82-year-federal old's disbarment, which was handed down by a court on Friday.

Girardi was put under permanent conservatorship two months ago owing to his dementia diagnosis, which the court characterized as a "major neurocognitive disorder." In February, he was put under temporary conservatorship, with his brother, Robert Girardi, designated as the person in charge of his activities and personal care. At the time, Tom said that he was "very opposed" to the conservatorship and promised to "raise" his issues, including why it should be "dissolved," in court. Like his disbarment, he ultimately did not contest the designation. However, on February 28, Girardi underwent a mental evaluation as part of his brother's petition to become his conservator. Earlier that month, Robert had been appointed as Tom's interim conservator.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne claimed on Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that her ex-husband is not in good mental health. She said that if the accusations against Tom in court are true, he "will have to pay a price" for his behavior, according to PEOPLE. Erika filed for divorce from Tom on November 3, 2020, after they had been married for almost 20 years. Before being embroiled in her ex's legal saga, the reality star sought that Tom pay her spousal support and that the court's authority to grant him spousal support be terminated.

As per PEOPLE, Tom responded to her request by requesting that the court revoke Erika's right to receive spousal support. Both parties asked for the other party to pay their legal fees and expenses.

