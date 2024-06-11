Erin Kellyman, MCU And Star Wars Actress To Appear In Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later? Here's What Report Says

Erin Kellyman, who has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise, is set to star in Danny Boyle's new film 28 Years Later. This film is the first installment of Sony's new post-apocalyptic trilogy, continuing the story that began with 28 Days Later in 2002 as per Deadline. While we don't yet know what role Kellyman will play, it certainly adds to the film's excitement and mystery.

Erin Kellyman to join a star-studded cast and crew

Kellyman will join an impressive cast that includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell. Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original 28 Days Later, will also return in a surprising and evolving role, according to Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman.

Danny Boyle directed the film, and Alex Garland wrote the script. Boyle and Garland are producing the film, along with Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew. Cillian Murphy also serves as an executive producer.

Background on Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman's diverse roles on a variety of high-profile projects have helped her build an impressive resume. She portrayed Karli Morgenthau in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Jade in the Willow series. Her filmography includes Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Green Knight.

Kellyman is currently filming Blitz, directed by Steve McQueen and starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, for Apple TV+. She has also recently completed production on Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut.

Upcoming film release and 28 Days Later production details

28 Years Later is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on June 20, 2025. The film promises to bring a new perspective to the post-apocalyptic genre, building on the success of its predecessors.

Nia DaCosta, who previously worked on Candyman and The Marvels, will direct the second installment of the new trilogy. Details about the third film and its director have yet to be revealed.

The original 28 Days Later was a huge success, and inspired the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later. Both Boyle and Garland served as executive producers for the sequel.

The new trilogy aims to broaden the universe even further, with a storyline that, while not a direct sequel to the original films, promises to engage fans with its unique narrative.

