Erin Krakow Shares Co-Star Mamie Lavrock's Health Update With Fans; See Here

Actor Mamie Lavrock, known for her role of Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark series When Calls The Heart suffered from a bad fall a few weeks ago. However, her co-star Erin Krakow shared that the young actress is doing better now.

Mamie, who is 19-years-old fell five stories from a hospital balcony a few weeks ago and has undergone several surgeries since. Krakow shared that she is recovering slowly.

What news did Krakow share about Lavrock?

During her recent appearance on Entertainment Weekly, Krakow shared that Mamie is on the mend. The actress also clarified that she has been in touch with Lavrock’s parents “and it's a really tough time for the family right now.” She also said that Lavrock’s family has expressed gratitude towards the When Calls The Heart community for their continuing support.

Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton in the series had also previously said that she has been in touch with Mamie recently and that she wishes her all the best. To Page Six the actress said, “he's such a great girl and I hope it's just the speediest recovery.” But she also asked everyone to respect the family’s need for privacy during these times.

Lavrock’s family also shared some updates

Mamie Lavrock’s mother had previously told the Los Angeles Times the actress opened her eyes for the first time on May 30, which was four days after she suffered from the fall. However, she also clarified that Mamie’s fall was neither a suicide attempt nor an intentional act, but just an accident.

Advertisement

Lavrock’s mother also said that her daughter’s recovery was a miracle after the injuries her body had suffered. “All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It's unbelievable that she’s with us,” she also said. A spokesperson for Providence Health Care which is in charge of the hospital that Mamie was in told PEOPLE that they will not be able to give any updates due to privacy reasons. However, the rep said that, “In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety.” The spokesperson also wished Lavrock a speedy recovery.

Her family’s GoFundMe page for Lavrock also stated that she has gone through “two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery, and another surgery.” It also stated that Mamie loves her life and her family and that she is fighting constantly every day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Calls the Heart: Is Chris McNally Coming Back In The Upcoming Season 11? DEETS Inside