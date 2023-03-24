Erotic rituals keeping marriage exciting for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have taken their relationship to the next level – by spicing things up with some “ludicrous” sex rituals over FaceTime!

Written by Tanya Bimbra   |  Published on Mar 24, 2023   |  10:14 PM IST  |  656
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos (Source: instasuelos/Instagram)
Kelly Ripa opened up about her 27-year marriage to Mark Consuelos in the debut episode of her podcast, Let's Talk off Camera. Joined by their marriage counselor, Dr. Linda Carter, Ripa shared candidly about the ups and downs of their marriage—from the challenges of balancing work and family life to the importance of maintaining a strong connection.

Describing their video chats, she said 'I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder.

'I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing,' she admitted.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Mark and Kelly are still going strong. They married in May 1996 and are the proud parents of three amazing children – Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20. One of the surprising things Kelly revealed in their conversation was that it was only recently that Mark has started to really understand the difference between sex and intimacy. That's a testament to the special bond they share and the lasting love that exists between them.

The candid bedroom conversations between Ripa and Mark 

During the episode Mark shared that the only 'potential deal-breaker' in their marriage would be if she 'cut [him] off sexually.'

He then made it absolutely clear: 'Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body].' 

The couple got candid and spoke about how they have never let off each other sexually even when Kelly was going through menopause. 

'There have never been months [without sex] unless I was in another country.' exclaimed Ripa. 

He replied, 'I’m going to blame it on the fact that I traveled so much. A lot had to happen in the time that I was home.

'I wanted to get intimacy in and the sex in,' he defended himself. 'So they became one and the same.'

The couple were recently seen at their Oscar outing, hand-in-hand showering each other with love. 

 

 

 

How did Kelly Ripa meet Mark Consuelos?
n February 1995, Consuelos had his breakthrough when he landed the role of Mateo Santos on the soap opera All My Children. There, he fell in love with his on-screen love interest Kelly Ripa, and secretly married her in Las Vegas, in May 1996.
What illness does Kelly Ripa have?
The 46-year-old chatter box has battled misophonia all her life. The condition triggers explosive anger over the sounds of chewing, chomping, slurping or gurgling. “As early as I can remember, certain sounds of eating would bother me,” Kelly admits.
Has Kelly Ripa gotten cosmetic procedures done?
Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome,” Kelly added. Kelly has gone back and forth about getting her lips done. In a February 2021 Live telecast, she revealed, “I don't put anything on my lips. And I'm not a paid spokesperson – I do trace outside the lines.
About The Author
Tanya Bimbra
Tanya Bimbra

A content writer for 13 years, the entertainment section is Tanya's favorite.

