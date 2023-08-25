'Especially women that had been in my position': Miley Cyrus recalls facing backlash and 'open letter' from late Sinead O'Connor for Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus, Disney’s most loved Hannah Montannah star, treated her fans to a special event on August 24. She not only delivered an incredible backyard concert but also had a heartfelt conversation about her early career during Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). In the emotional interview with ABC Network, the 30-year-old singer remembered a challenging time in her career when she released Wrecking Ball and faced criticism from other female musicians. Here’s what the singer shared.

Miley Cyrus reveals Sinéad O'Connor open letter

Miley explained how she expected some controversy but was hurt when other women criticized her, especially those who had been in her shoes before. She shared with ABC Network, “I was expecting there to be controversy and backlash, but I don’t think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me… especially women that had been in my position before.”

The Flowers singer also revealed that she received an open letter from the late Sinéad O'Connor, which she didn't fully understand at the time due to her young age and limited knowledge about mental health. Miley recalled that Sinéad had suggested that the concept behind Wrecking Ball wasn't Miley's own but rather an idea imposed by powerful men in the industry.

Miley emphasized her love for the song and how it represented her choices and decisions. She said, “This idea was not my idea and even if I was convinced that it was it was still just men in powers idea of me and they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was – and it was – and it is,” the singer then added, “And I still love it. Our younger childhood triggers and traumas come up in weird and odd ways and I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted.” Miley emphasized her love for the song and how it represented her choices and decisions. However, when it was taken away from her, she felt deeply upset. She praised Sinéad O'Connor for shedding light on these issues and thanked her sincerely.

Miley shares about evolution in ‘Used to Be Young’

This interview coincided with the release of Miley's new single, Used to Be Young, a highly anticipated follow-up to her hit song Flowers from her successful album Endless Summer Vacation. In the interview teaser, Miley humorously referred to her Disney Channel days, showcasing her journey from a teen star to a mature artist.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Miley shared handwritten lyrics from her new song and explained that they were written almost two years ago during a time when she felt misunderstood. She expressed her artistic journey over the past 18 months and described the song as continually evolving and beautiful in its unfinished state, mirroring her own life at this moment. Miley's openness and growth as an artist continue to captivate and inspire her fans.