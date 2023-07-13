ESPY Awards 2023: Who is Alix Earle? 5 things to know about TikTok star spotted with Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle, a rising star on TikTok, has garnered a massive following of over 8.3 million across TikTok and Instagram. Her recent appearance at the ESPY Awards alongside Braxton Berrios has sparked curiosity about the young influencer. Here's a closer look at her journey and background.

All about the viral TikTok sensation Alix Earle

Alix Earle, a 22-year-old University of Miami graduate, has gained widespread popularity on TikTok. Her engaging content and relatable personality have attracted over 5.5 million TikTok followers to date. Known for her Get ready with me videos, Earle shares her daily life moments while showcasing her makeup and outfit choices. She has also become a trendsetter, popularizing the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) format among content creators.

Graduation and college life of Alix Earle

In May 2023, Earle proudly graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in marketing. Throughout her college years, she incorporated her student experiences into her TikTok content, often featuring her roommates and documenting nights out at fraternity parties and local hotspots. Earle's relatable and down-to-earth approach resonated with her audience, establishing a strong connection.

ALSO READ: What is the best time to post on TikTok? Here’s tips and tricks that would help you

ALSO READ: What is ‘The day the music died’ trend on TikTok?

Alix Earle's social media reach

With an ever-increasing fanbase, Earle has amassed over 5.5 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million on Instagram. Her TikTok following experienced exponential growth, with hundreds of thousands of new followers in just a few days. Earle's authentic content and engaging personality have captivated viewers, leading to her significant social media presence.

Beginnings from New Jersey to TikTok stardom for Alix Earle

Earle hails from Monmouth County, New Jersey, and frequently shares glimpses of her hometown and family on TikTok. Her trips home provide a glimpse into her family's lavish lifestyle, including a stable for their collection of horses and goats. Earle often takes day trips to New York City, documenting her outings and showcasing her fashion choices and makeup looks.

Personal life and relationships of Alix Earle

While dating MLB player Tyler Wade, Earle documented their relationship on TikTok, offering fans a glimpse into their lives together. However, the couple eventually parted ways, with Earle sharing the news candidly during a TikTok live session. More recently, rumors have circulated about Earle's relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, as the two were spotted together at the ESPY Awards.

ALSO READ: What is the truth behind April 24 on Tiktok? The trending hashtag explained