ESPY Awards 2023: Why did Pat McAfee take a dig at Kendall Jenner and her dating history? Find out

Pat McAfee opened the ESPY Awards 2023 and he took a dig at Kendall Jenner's dating history at the ceremony, here's what the sports analyst said about the model.

Kendall Jenner is considered one of the most popular supermodels (Instagram)

Kendall Jenner's dating life has always been in the spotlight and her interest in basketball players is no secret. The 27-year-old supermodel's romantic history has been the target of jokes by netizens for quite some time and the 2023 ESPY Awards saw another jibe at the reality television star. Keep reading to know what was said about Jenner and its context.

Why did Pat McAfee take a dig at Kendall Jenner's dating history?

The annual Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards were held on July 12, 2023, and the awards show was a star-studded event. Jenner's dating history became the target of yet another joke as sports analyst Pat McAfee mentioned her "Starting five" during the opening of the ceremony. The 818 tequila founder has been constantly jibed for her interest in NBA players considering her past few boyfriends have mostly been star basketball players.

McAfee took to the stage to joke that if Jenner's former boyfriends decided to form a team, they would win every basketball championship. "Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year. You know it, you know it, Jamal [Murray]. If they're in the bubble your ass is getting smoked, dude." Jenner has been rumored to have dated five famous NBA players which gave birth to the meme term starting five.

But despite the jokes, Jenner has reiterated that hasn't dated as many basketball stars as people seem to link her to. Back in 2019, she quote-tweeted a meme with pictures of the players the model is rumored to have dated. Jenner wrote, "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks," seemingly referring to Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin being the only correct ones.

Kim Kardashian's 'starting five' joke

The model's half-sister Kim Kardashian has also joked about the same, as she proudly wore a "Kendall’s starting five" t-shirt featuring Simmons, Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, and Devin Booker. It was also featured in an episode of their reality show, The Kardashians, but was done good-naturedly, as part of sibling banter. Jenner is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, at the moment. Though the two have been spotted hanging out multiple times, they have not commented on it or confirmed their romance yet.

