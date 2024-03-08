ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024: Meet The Honorees Ft Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks And More Stars

Despite numerous challenges and hurdles, women truly seem to be leading and shining in the world of cinema and art. No wonder the saying women rule the world is even more true in 2024 as The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards honors this year's stars in film and TV. They redefine Hollywood norms and advocate for diversity. Tune in on March 15th at 9/8c on OWN and stream on Max.

Let us take a moment and glance through the list of 2024 HONOREES of the award show who have made a place for themselves in the world of entertainment despite all the odds each of them has faced. Their resilience, hard work and perseverance are truly commendable.

1. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey, known for her inspiring journey in entertainment, began her career alongside her sister Chloe in the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. They gained fame with a viral cover of Beyoncé’s Pretty Hurts on YouTube. Signed by Beyoncé for Parkwood Entertainment, they released acclaimed albums and earned Grammy nominations. Halle also debuted her solo single Angel, receiving Grammy nods. Her role in The Color Purple and her contributions to its soundtrack showcased her talent, and with her captivating stage presence and vocal skills, Halle Bailey continues to break barriers in entertainment, earning her recognition as a rising star.

Advertisement

2. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks, acclaimed for her powerful performances on stage and screen, gained fame as Tasha Taystee Jefferson in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black. Her nuanced portrayal earned her critical acclaim and award nominations. In 2015, she received a Tony Award nod for her role in The Color Purple on Broadway, also winning a Grammy. Known for advocating diversity and body positivity, Brooks reprised her role as Sofia in The Color Purple's film adaptation in 2023, delivering memorable performances. Through her work, she continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations in entertainment.

3. Nkechi Okoro Carroll

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, a pioneering writer and producer, excels at inclusive storytelling. After earning degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and New York University, she transitioned from economics to television. Beginning as a staff writer on Bones, she contributed to hit series like The Resident and All American. As showrunner for All American, she elevated the show's cultural relevance, addressing pressing social issues. Carroll's leadership garnered acclaim for the show's portrayal of important topics like police brutality and mental health. As a female advocating for inclusivity, she inspires others to share their stories authentically, shaping a more equitable entertainment industry.

4. Kathryn Busby

Kathryn Busby, an accomplished screenwriter, director, and producer, currently serves as STARZ's President of Original Programming. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, she has led production and development efforts across various platforms, including film and television. Prior to STARZ, Kathryn worked on notable projects such as Sex and the City: The Movie and The Awakening of Malcolm X. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. As a seasoned executive, Kathryn continues to shape the landscape of original programming with her leadership at STARZ.