Eternally grateful: Emily in Paris' Lily Collins sums up her 'beautiful memories' from 2021 in a FUN video

Lily Collins recently took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note about the year 2021 and lauded the "beautiful memories" she made along the way. The Emily in Paris star made a collage video with the best moments from 2021 and shared it with her fans on her personal social media account.

"It’s the little moments that make the magic," Collins began, as she shared the adorable video with her 24.9 million (and counting!) followers on social media. The actress further penned that she has been "thankful" for many people whom she has crossed paths with, in 2021, especially her "family" and "friends." She lauded her well-wishers for the incredible times that she has spent with them and for gifting her "a full year of sometimes unexpected but beautiful memories."

You can check the amazing video that Collin's posted, HERE.

Referring to her marriage with Charlie McDowell, the actress further penned about the most "special day" of 2021. "And eternally grateful for the most epic, special day of them all! I’ll never forget you 2021..." the actress penned. Fans took to the comments section to laud the actress for the beautiful video and made sure to let her know about their love for her. "Gorgeous," one fan penned. Another fan urged her to confirm Emily in Paris' third season while the second season is still on.

