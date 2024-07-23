Eternals 2: Kevin Feige Reveals Sequel Not in Marvel's Immediate Plans

After Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe ventured into unconventional territory, experimenting with TV shows and movies that deviated from the typical MCU formula, including the epic Eternals. Chloe Zhao's Eternals, a critical and commercial failure, became the worst-reviewed film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and remains at the bottom of the rankings. Marvel Studios is keeping an eye on the lack of demand for a direct sequel, but Studio head Kevin Feige has stated that there are no plans for Eternals 2.

Kevin Feige gives a disappointing update on Eternals 2

Fans hoping for Marvel Studios to make an Eternals 2 announcement at San Diego Comic-Con this year might not want to hold out too much hope. Eternals, a Marvel Studios Phase 4 film, aimed to be a unique addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. and potentially win an Oscar, but despite a strong box office return during the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences and critics' reactions were mixed.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has announced that there are no immediate plans for a sequel to the three-year-old film Eternals, despite fans' hopes for a continuation due to the cliffhanger ending and two post-credits scenes. Despite this, the studio has other priorities at the moment. "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2," Kevin Feige told Inverse on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. "There are, and I think you've seen maybe in a trailer we've released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

Advertisement

Eternals ended up grossing just over $400 million at the global box office, a far cry from the ticket totals of other MCU movies. Even some that appeared in the movie spoke to the trauma the film's poor reception caused them.

"I knew it wasn't me. I think that there were a lot of things that went into it. I love that movie and I'm very proud of that movie. I've seen that movie a bunch of times because it's my kind of movie, and a lot of my stuff I don't watch. It was really, really hard because Marvel thought that movie was going to be really, really well reviewed, so they lifted the embargo early and put it in some fancy movie festivals and they sent us on a big global tour to promote the movie right as the embargo lifted," Kumail Nanjiani once said on an episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

Advertisement

How could the Eternals return?

Captain America: Brave New World is set to reveal the fate of the giant Celestial head from Eternals, a plot point that has been a mystery since Eternals' release in November 2021. The film also teases Dane Whitman as the Black Knight, teaming with Blade, a character previously hinted at in Eternals. However, this has been ruled out due to behind-the-scenes changes.

As for the Eternals themselves, there is a good chance these characters might be on ice for a bit. Kevin Feige recently revealed that not every Phase 4 MCU character will appear in Avengers 5, so it might be safe to assume the Eternals are off the board for now. That does not mean they can't return. Marvel Studios has a way of bringing characters back years later. It seemed like The Incredible Hulk would be a forgotten piece of the larger MCU lore, but now, characters like The Leader and Betty Ross are confirmed to make upcoming MCU appearances.

Advertisement

Eternals may be used as supporting characters in other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, similar to the Hulk's major role in one solo film. Eternals could be adapted into a cosmic hero project like Thor 5, a new Guardians of the Galaxy film, or the upcoming Nova series. Harry Styles may return after his cameo as Starfox in one of the film's post-credits scenes. This could potentially lead to a return of the Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

ALSO READ: Captain America 4: Will The Eternals Be Part Of Brave New World? Explained