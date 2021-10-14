Eternals: Advance tickets for Marvel's next go on sale, BEATS Shang-Chi & Black Widow on first day

Following October's strong box office, November will see even more blockbuster action. According to Deadline, advance ticket sales for Disney/Eternals, Marvel's which opens on November 5, have already exceeded expectations. According to sources, advance sales for the film from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao are expected to be USD 2.6 million in its first 24 hours, which is +86 percent higher than Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (USD 1.4 million) and +30 percent higher than Black Widow (USD 2 million) during the same period.

Eternals represents the highest day one sales for No. 1 exhibitor AMC this year. However, tickets for Eternals went on sale on Monday. As per Deadline, Black Widow was the largest summer opening, and it is currently the second highest domestic opener of the year, with USD 80.3 million, behind Sony/Venom: Marvel's Let There Be Carnage's USD 90 million. Shang-Chi is the year's third highest opening weekend, with USD 75.3 million over three days of the four-day Labor Day weekend.

Meanwhile, Since the film's final trailer debuted in August, fans have remarked on the film's ensemble cast's variety. Fans have also praised Zhao for the film's unique tone and visual flair.

However, Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have been protecting Earth since man's inception. When terrible monsters known as the Deviants, long believed extinct, suddenly reappear, the Eternals are compelled to reassemble in order to protect mankind once again. As per Deadline, Eternals will have its Hollywood world premiere this coming Monday.

