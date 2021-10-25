Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden don Indian attire for a 'desi' sequence in new promo

Marvel's Eternals is going to bring a lot of firsts not only in terms of the lead cast making their debuts into MCU but also in many other ways like having an Indian wedding sequence. The new promo of Eternals showcases a glimpse of Marvel's 'desi' moment as we see the lead cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan in Indian attires.

A new featurette released by Marvel ahead of the film's release showcases a glimpse of this sequence from the film that consists of what looks like an Indian wedding sequence. The promo showcases a peek at a colourful dance sequence that will also be included during the segment with an Indian twist in the film. We bet looking at the lead cast of the film in their Indian avatars, the excitement to catch this film is certainly going to double.

Check out the Eternals promo here:

The featurette further also gives a glimpse of the film's other key moments such as the action sequences especially with Jolie's Thena who looks like an absolute badass warrior. Also, the grandeur of the film can be seen in the gorgeous landscapes where Zhao has shot the film and brought her unique vision to MCU with it.

Eternals includes an eclectic cast of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington. The film will release in India in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Eternals hits the screens on November 5, 2021.

