Eternals' Angelina Jolie has 'no desire' to sign a solo Thena movie; Here's why

Angelina Jolie is now an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and fans are eager to know if she'd be willing to star in her solo movie after Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. Weighing in on the same, Jolie revealed that she has 'no desire' to be a part of an individual Thena movie and has provided strong reasons for the same.

In an interview with CinePop, via Collider, the actress has opened up on her experience of playing a superhero for a large franchise as Marvel. However, when asked about the reason as to why she delayed in playing a superhero onscreen, Jolie admitted to have been waiting for the right part, and the wait was over when she got offered a part in Eternals.

Opening up on the same, Jolie said that she "wanted to be part of this family" and "see all these superheroes together." She revealed that the idea of superheroes being a family resonated with her, which is why she took up the offer without ever reading the script!

"I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has," Jolie told Cinepop, via Collider when asked whether fans would be able to see her on-screen in a solo Thena movie. She added that making movies about the Eternals would be "fun" since they have "thousands of years worth of material" to cover with regards to the superheroes. "We can take her [Thena] anywhere. I think that’s fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies," she quipped.

