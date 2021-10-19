Eternals’ Angelina Jolie has THIS to say about her possible Marvel project as a director

With the MCU expanding into different projects, fans might wonder if some of their beloved stars would also join the MCU as producers and directors for the upcoming movies. During the red carpet of Eternals’ premiere in LA, Angelina Jolie was asked the same question, and to everyone’s surprise, the actress didn’t completely dismiss the idea.

Amid Jolie’s interview with Variety, the star was directly asked whether she would be willing to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. After some hesitation, the Eternals actress gave her answer that doesn’t agree with or deny the possibilities. “I don’t know...I don’t know. Maybe I’ll talk to Kevin [Feige] tonight, see if there’s a job for me,” Jolie said.

Although nothing along the lines has been announced yet, her answer proves that the idea of seeing Jolie as the director of a MCU movie isn’t completely crazy, and that we might just be able to witness her wearing the director’s cap for future Marvel movies. If a sequel for Eternals gets a confirmation, Jolie might even play the role of Thena and take up the work of a director for the said film. Anything is possible, and we’d be glad if that happens!

In other news, Jolie appeared with her children to the premiere of Eternals, and looked as radiant as ever. Her kids, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who she shares with Brad Pitt were at the premiere as they posed with their mother during the red carpet.

Eternals is slated to hit the theatres on November 5.

