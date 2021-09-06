Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington starrer's India RELEASE DATE has a Diwali punch

Indian Marvel fans rejoice! After Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' release, the highly-awaited third MCU Phase 4 movie, Eternals, finally has a confirmed release date in India. The Chloé Zhao directorial is slated to release on Diwali, i.e. November 5, which is the same day it comes out in the US. Interestingly, Eternals will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Eternals' power-packed ensemble is headlined by Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kit Harington as the mysterious Dane Whitman aka Black Knight and Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, along with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Ma Dong Seok aka Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite and Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig.

As for the storyline, Eternals welcomes the immortal alien race created by the Celestials, the Eternals, to the MCU, who reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

This Diwali promises to be MARVEL-lous, courtesy of Eternals!

Meanwhile, our very own Harish Patel will be playing Kingo's manager in Eternals. Head on to our ALSO READ link below for all the inside deets from Harish himself, about bagging a role in the highly-awaited MCU movie, in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla.

