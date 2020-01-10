The Eternals: Angelina Jolie & Richard Madden shoot for film at Oxford University's Museum of Natural History

Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek are currently shooting for The Eternals at Oxford University's Museum of Natural History in England. Read below for more details about the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film's shoot.

2020 is finally here and the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans, who are still under the Avengers: Endgame 'refusing to let go' syndrome, we have two films to look forward to. The end of April 2020 will see Scarlett Johansson get her long-overdue Natasha Romanoff solo film, Black Widow. On the other hand, we will be introduced to The Eternals. The star power in this Chloé Zhao is impeccable as we welcome Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington to the MCU.

We still have a few months before we see Angelina, Richard & co. in their superhero avatars, but the team is currently neck-deep shooting for the upcoming 2020 MCU film. As revealed by Oxford Mail, Jolie, Madden and Hayek are shooting for the film Oxford University's Museum of Natural History. Pinewood Studios' film trucks and crew members were spotted parked up in front of the Parks Road museum, where the shoot is currently underway. The attraction was closed yesterday to prepare for the shoot while the public is being turned away from the location.

An Oxford University officer worker revealed to Oxford Mail, "The security staff said it was a Marvel movie called The Eternals - they said Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek have been filming here."

However, a member of the security team countered, "No one has told us which film it is - we really want to know. All we have been told is that it is scenes for one of the new Marvel movies but there are quite a few in pre-production so it's difficult to tell which one it is. As far as I'm aware it's not Black Widow so there's no chance of seeing Scarlett Johansson."

The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

