Eternals' Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan skipped 2021 Women in Hollywood event due to THIS reason

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff pulled out of Elle's 2021 Women In Hollywood gala event last minute on Tuesday night due to potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actresses were set to be honoured at the event but had to skip due to precautions.

It was confirmed by Elle EIC Nina Garcia at the event who spoke about the actresses missing the event and said, "Those superheroes are now in super isolation." Prior to the Women in Hollywood event, the Eternals stars were seen walking the red carpet for a star-studded premiere of their film on Monday night which took place at the El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson mentioned that they were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, although all of their talents have tested negative for the virus. As a precautionary measure though, the spokesperson added, "We are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events."

Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event was held on October 19 at the Dolby Family Terrace at the new Academy Museum on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. Among the amazing women who were honoured at the event included, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Jodie Comer, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno among others.

While Salma Hayek missed out on attending the event, her speech for the honour was presented by her good friend and industry colleague Demi Moore who was in attendance at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: PICS: Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber & more put on a stylish display at Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event