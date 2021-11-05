Eternals: Angelina Jolie says she's 'proud of Marvel' for NOT censoring gay scenes amid ban in Saudi Arabia

***Spoilers Alert***

Some places in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have banned Marvel's latest blockbuster Eternals over censorship issues. Reacting to the same, Eternals' Thena aka Angelina Jolie has expressed her views over the ban and showered Marvel with her appreciation for not censoring gay scenes nonetheless.

For those unversed, Deadline had previously reported that Eternals has been shut out of a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman over censorship. The report also stated that Disney didn't comply to edit the scenes of intimacy between LGBTQ+ characters in the movie. Deadline also noted that the same-sex kiss scene might not have been the only issue for the movie's ban in these countries, as the ban might have also happened due to issues with the fictional depictions of deities and prophets.

In a recent interview with News.com.au, via ET Canada, the actress has shown her dissatisfaction over the ban noting that she is "sad" for the audiences in those places who wanted to see the movie. Opening up on Marvel's decision to not censor the gay scenes even after requests from the countries, Jolie said that she is "proud" of the franchise for refusing to cut those scenes out.

Commenting on the ban, Jolie said, “I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love." Delving further into the topic, Jolie also noted that someone who is "angry about it [Phastos' scenes], threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant."

In recent developments, it has been noted that a newer version of the movie with the removal of the intimate scenes will be released in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt.

