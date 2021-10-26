Eternals' Chloé Zhao hopes 'authentic and real' moments of gay characters don't face censorship overseas

Marvel's Eternals is finally slated to release in November, and director Chloé Zhao has opened up on her aspirations regarding the movie's success. In a recent interview with IndieWire, via Comic Book, Zhao has revealed her stance on bringing MCU's first gay superhero to life with Brian Tyree Henry's character Phastos.

According to IndieWire, via Comic Book, Zhao hopes that scenes related to the gay characters in the movie don't face censorship overseas. She revealed to have had discussions with Marvel about the same and said that the company too, does not want the cut of the movie to change abroad. "The way Phastos' story plays out in the film is that he's someone who only sees humanity as a whole and believes that technology's going to solve the problem." Zhao begins, adding that the character has "lost faith" in humanity due to certain "tough things." "And then he had to stop looking at us as a whole and look at one person he falls in love with, and one child, to regain the face of humanity. It's like us turning on the news and thinking it's completely hopeless and then going home, looking at our lover and our child and going like, 'Well actually this is worth fighting for,'" Chloé Zhao explains.

She stated that she wants those 'authentic and real' moments of Phastos with his family to be onscreen but not without the background story about his life. "To position that family in that specific situation and to have that moment feel authentic and real... the audience has to feel that to care. Otherwise, there's no point in putting that onscreen because they don't feel it," Zhao told Indie Wire, via Comic Book.

