Eternals director Chloé Zhao REVEALS the real reason behind using BTS Jimin & V's song Friends in the movie

BTS fans aka ARMY all over the world were especially excited when they got to know that Eternals has used BTS Jimin and V's song Friends in the upcoming Marvel release. Fans also showered the duo and the entire band with love and appreciation upon seeing Park Jimin's name in the ending credits of the movie.

Now, Eternals' director Chloé Zhao has opened up on her decision to choose the iconic song for the film. During her interview with ETtoday along with Kit Harington who plays the role of Black Knight in the movie, Zhao revealed that choosing BTS' Friends as one of the original soundtracks of the movie wasn't a pure coincidence, rather it came from a personal standpoint. Zhao opened up on her love for the group and said that BTS' Friends is her "favourite song" from the band.

"It’s because this is my favourite song of BTS," Zhao said while appreciating Jimin for his "cute" appearance. "I really like Jimin, he’s too cute," the director gushed and seems like she is an ARMY! Speaking of the song and why she decided to add it in Eternals, Zhao lauded the two singers for creating the iconic song which has also been a fan favourite from their album Map of the Soul: 7. "This song is by two of them. Jimin & V made a beautiful song together," she said, via ETtoday.

In other news, Eternals is set to release on November 5 in India. A Chloé Zhao directorial, the movie is set to star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

