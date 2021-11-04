Eternals director Chloé Zhao REVEALS the real reason behind using BTS Jimin & V's song Friends in the movie

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
BTS and Chloe Zhao
Eternals' Chloé Zhao opens up on choosing BTS Jimin and V's Friends as a track in the movie.
Advertisement

BTS fans aka ARMY all over the world were especially excited when they got to know that Eternals has used BTS Jimin and V's song Friends in the upcoming Marvel release. Fans also showered the duo and the entire band with love and appreciation upon seeing Park Jimin's name in the ending credits of the movie.

Now, Eternals' director Chloé Zhao has opened up on her decision to choose the iconic song for the film. During her interview with ETtoday along with Kit Harington who plays the role of Black Knight in the movie, Zhao revealed that choosing BTS' Friends as one of the original soundtracks of the movie wasn't a pure coincidence, rather it came from a personal standpoint. Zhao opened up on her love for the group and said that BTS' Friends is her "favourite song" from the band.

"It’s because this is my favourite song of BTS," Zhao said while appreciating Jimin for his "cute" appearance. "I really like Jimin, he’s too cute," the director gushed and seems like she is an ARMY! Speaking of the song and why she decided to add it in Eternals, Zhao lauded the two singers for creating the iconic song which has also been a fan favourite from their album Map of the Soul: 7. "This song is by two of them. Jimin & V made a beautiful song together," she said, via ETtoday.

In other news, Eternals is set to release on November 5 in India. A Chloé Zhao directorial, the movie is set to star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Eternals' Richard Madden and Gemma Chan on Kumail's Bollywood dance number & a Diwali message

Advertisement

Credits: ETtoday,GETTY IMAGES


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Iqoo Z3 5g (cyber Blue, 6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) | India's First Sd 768g 5g Processor | 55w Flashcharge | Upto 9 Months No Cost Emi | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement

Iqoo Z3 5g (cyber Blue, 6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) | India's First Sd 768g 5g Proce...

₹17,990.00
₹22,990.00 (22%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹3,499.00
₹7,990.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
View All