Eternals director Chloe Zhao confirms the film will have TWO post credit scenes; Teases 'big surprises'

Eternals is one Marvel's most anticipated films considering the trailers have promised not only grandeur but a new era for MCU with a new set of heroes and fans can't wait to witness it. With Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao at the helm, expectations from Eternals are even higher. In a recent interview with Fandango, Zhao opened up about her first Marvel film as she teased what will be special about it.

If the film's promos weren't enough to get you excited for it, Zhao revealed some other key details related to the film that will further pique interest for fans. The filmmaker discussed one of Marvel's key elements, the post-credit scenes in her film, and confirmed that Eternals will have two of them.

While describing what they will be without giving anything away, Choe told Fandango, "Yes! Don’t just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you."

In the same interview, the director also mentioned the run time for Eternals and it could turn out to be one of Marvel's longest films considering it's roughly set at a length of two-and-a-half hours. Zhao defended the run time adding that the film has a lot to cover with ten lead characters and also a background to the history of celestials from 7000 years ago.

After Marvel's head, Kevin Feige teased that Eternals will have a big impact on the Marvel universe, filmmaker Zhao has also hinted that with the history and origins story that Eternals will bring to the audiences, it may change audiences' view of the cosmos as she discussed the impact of the film.

The film starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and more is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

