Eternals Early Reviews: Critics call the MCU film a 'masterpiece' with enough heart and visual spectacle

Eternals has been one of the most-anticipated Marvel films without a doubt. Ever since its announcement, the film had created a lot of intrigue and thanks to the stellar cast consisting of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and more, the excitement for it certainly doubled. The trailers of the film have also promised that the Chloe Zhao directorial is like no other Marvel movie and now, early reviews of the film are exactly saying the same.

After the world premiere of the film was held in Los Angeles on October 18, Monday, first reactions to Marvel's phase 4 film are now out and they are all positive. Several critics are calling the film a "masterpiece" for its execution. From the brilliant cinematography to unexpected twists and turns, critics in their early reviews have mentioned that Eternals is like nothing you have seen before. Check out what more the critics had to say.

Erik Davis of Fandango called the film soulful and said: "Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful."

Courtney Howard of Variety praised the film and said: "#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity."

Insider's Kirsten Acuna lauded Kumail Nanjiani and wrote: "#Eternals is probably the most shocking and surprising Marvel movie you’ll see. Many twists and turns. Kumail Nanjiani Is hilarious in every scene. As always, stay to the VERY end."

Rotten Tomatoes critic Tessa Smith also hailed the film and said: "Holy crap - Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS."

After these early reactions, we bet the excitement to catch Eternals in theatres is going to be doubled. The film is all set to release on November 5, 2021.

ALSO READ: Did Angelina Jolie ALMOST confirm an Eternals sequel is in the works?