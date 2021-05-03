Eternals FIRST Look: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden are strikingly sharp in debut glimpse of Marvel film

Helmed by recent Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, the first look of Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani among others will leave you curious and ecstatic.

Marvel Studios is set to give Marvel Cinematic Universe fans sleepless nights! In a new reel for its upcoming releases, Marvel dropped first look of the much anticipated film Eternals on Monday. The phase four teaser announces Marvel's lineup of films for the next two years and dropped the first look of Eternals. The power packed ensemble stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington.

Helmed by recent Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, the first look of Eternals will leave you curious, ecstatic and anticipate its release even more. The biggest highlight, however, is Angelina's strikingly sharp look donning ice grey hair and swirling a lightning gold sword. As reported earlier, Eternals will pick up events after Avengers: Endgame and will revolved around an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years.

This clan will be teaming up to protect humanity from their evil opponents, the Deviants. Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek can be seen in the brief Eternals segment. However, we don't get to see Kit Harrington.

Check out Marvel's Phase Four Teaser below:

Apart from the Eternals, the Marvel teaser also features new entrant Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings. Meanwhile, it also confirms new titles for Captain Marvel 2 which is now The Marvels and Black Panther 2 which is now Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are some of the other featured films.

Credits :Pinkvilla

