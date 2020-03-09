The Eternals: Gemma Chan CONFIRMS Richard Madden's Ikaris, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman to fight for her heart

In a recent interview, Gemma Chan revealed that her character Sersi will indeed be in a love triangle with Richard Madden's Ikaris and Kit Harington's Dane Whitman. Read below to know what Gemma had to share on the same.

While MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Black Widow, 2020 is also the year we will be introduced to the immortal alien race Eternals, in The Eternals. The Chloé Zhao directorial is jam-packed with star power with Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman aka Black Knights and Gemma Chan as Sersi taking the lead. One of the primary story aspects in The Eternals is the love story between not just Sersi and Dane, but even Sersi and Ikaris, as confirmed by Gemma herself.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy, Gemma revealed that there was indeed going to be a love triangle between Sersi, Dane and Ikaris. "It's the story of a group of immortal aliens, who arrived on Earth seven thousand years ago, so the plot takes place in a very long period of time. Sersi is the one that has the most affinity with humans, indeed it is even involved in two love stories, an absolute novelty for Marvel events and one of the reasons that attracted me to this project," the 37-year-old actress told Vanity Fair Italy.

Gemma and Kit were recently spotted shooting a kissing scene in London before shooting an action sequence with Richard as well.

The Eternals is slated to release in India on November 6, 2020.

