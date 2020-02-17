The Eternals: Haaz Sleiman on MCU's 1st same sex kiss with Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos: Everyone cried on set

Brian Tyree Henry, who will be seen as Phastos in The Eternals, will be playing the first LGBTQ superhero in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film. Haaz Sleiman, who will be seen playing Phastos' husband in The Eternals revealed many details on what we can expect from the cinematic queer couple.

When The Eternals was announced in 2019, news also broke out that the first LGBTQ superhero of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will feature in the upcoming Chloé Zhao directorial. While all eyes were on Richard Madden, who plays Ikaris in the MCU film, eventually it was revealed to be Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Phastos, who is known as an intelligent inventor. The report is now confirmed by Little America star Haaz Sleiman in a recent interview, as he will be playing Phastos' husband.

"I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals. I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child," Haaz shared candidly with New Now Next. Furthermore, Sleiman also confirmed that there will be a same-sex kiss shared between him and Brian, which according to the 43-year-old actor is "a beautiful, very moving kiss." Haaz also confessed that everyone on set cried when the kiss was shot. "For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be," the actor added while adding how tremendous of an actor Henry is as he brought so much beauty to Phastos.

Sleiman saw a child in the 37-year-old actor's eyes which he feels is important for the world to be reminded of that the "queer community were all children at one point," including himself. "We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part," Haaz concluded to New Now Next.

The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

