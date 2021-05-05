The Eternals: Harish Patel shares screen with Kumail Nanjiani; Netizens go gaga over Ibu Hatela’s Marvel debut

Marvels fans from India were shockingly thrilled to see Indian actor Harish Patel share screen space with Kumail Nanjiani in the highly-anticipated film The Eternals.

Marvel fans from India were ecstatic this week! After Marvel Studios released the teaser of Chloe Zhao's MCU directorial debut Eternals, there was a little something in store for Indian fans, which they found to be a shockingly pleasant surprise! In a still from the video, an Indian actor made his debut alongside Kumail Nanjiani. Harish Patel who’s known for his portrayal of the character Ibu Hatela in Gunda, took the big screen by storm when he was spotted with Nanjiani.

In the teaser, Harish could be seen walking alongside Nanjiani holding a cam-recorder. Notably, For the unversed, Indian descendant Nanjiani essays the role of one of the leading characters as the alien superhero in the film. According to reports, Nanjiani will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar in the film and Harish possibly will be essaying the role of his personal assistant.

Soon after the teaser went viral, globally but more so in India, Twitter fans from India were quick to express their feelings on spotting Harish Patel in the trailer. Speculations began as there was no official confirmation and the character had an uncanny resemblance to the Indian actor. One user wrote, "If this is true. @shashankji must be happy and proud. Never stop chasing your dreams and stop eating Kela. Ibu Hatela." Another wrote, "Ibu Hatela in a marvel movie! Well, he does have quite a family origins story..." referring to the actor's classic character from Gunda.

