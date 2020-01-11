The Eternals: Kit Harington & Gemma Chan spotted shooting an intriguing sequence on the sets in London

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan were spotted at Hampstead Heath in North London, shooting for The Eternals. While Kit will be seen playing Dane Whitman aka Black Knight, Gemma will be essaying the role of Sersi. Read below for more details.

Phase 4 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will see the introduction to the immortal race, Celestials, who have been protecting humanity for thousands of years, from afar. After the spotlight shone on the Avengers for a decade, it's time for the Eternals to take their place in the universe. The Chloé Zhao directorial is brimming with star power as Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington will make their MCU debuts with this film.

Yesterday, Oxford Mail had reported that Richard, Angelina and Salma were shooting at Oxford University's Museum of Natural History. Today, according to Evening Standard, Kit and Gemma were spotted at Hampstead Heath in North London, shooting for the upcoming MCU film. While it was earlier reported that Chan's character Sersi will be involved in a love triangle with Harington's Black Knight and Madden's Ikaris, the scene between the two makes perfect sense. For their sequence, Kit looked handsome as he's decked in modern clothing - a black tee paired with a brown jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf and brown shoes while Gemma looks pretty in a white turtleneck top which was paired with a long green overcoat, black jeans, black shoes and a black woollen hat. This is officially the first look of Kit's from The Eternals.

Another scene Gemma was involved in saw the Captain Marvel star hoisted on top of a crane, 15 feet in the air, at the top of Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath.

The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

