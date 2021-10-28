Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani CONFESSES his love for Bollywood; Fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Kumail Nanjiani is all set to make his MCU debut and the actor will have something special for Indian fans as he takes on the role of Kingo, who lives undercover as a Bollywood star. In a recent interaction, Kumail spoke about being a massive fan of Bollywood films and also revealed his favourite actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan.

While we gear up to watch Marvel bring its first-ever, colourful, Bollywood sequence that will have Nanjiani dancing, the actor mentioned how it has been a dream come true for him given that he has grown up watching these films. While talking about the same, Kumail said, "I grew up watching Bollywood and am a massive fan of Bollywood films. I have watched Bollywood movies my whole life."

Adding on, the Eternals star further mentioned some of his favourite Bollywood stars and said, "My favorite stars have been Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Shammi Kapoor. I have seen many pictures of all these. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan... That's a dream come true! That's dreaming too big!"

Kumail Nanjiani joins a diverse cast in the upcoming Marvel film as he stars alongside Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Bryan Tyree Henry among others.

Eternals is all set to hit the screens in India around the festive time of Diwali as it releases on November 5, 2021. The Chloe Zhao directorial will take us into Marvel's phase four and from the trailers and promos of the film, it is evident that it's going to be like no other Marvel film.

ALSO READ: Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani feels 'very uncomfortable' discussing his viral body transformation photos