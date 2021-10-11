Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani feels 'very uncomfortable' discussing his viral body transformation photos

With Marvels' Eternals slated to release soon, one of the cast members, Kumail Nanjiani, who is playing the role of Kingo in the movie has opened up on the one thing that he doesn't like talking about. The actor, 43, has weighed in on how his body transformation photos from a 2019 photoshoot make him 'very comfortable.'

During an interview with GQ, Nanjiani has stated that he doesn't like discussing his body since that makes him uncomfortable. "I've found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body - and it's become less and less and less comfortable," Nanjiani said, adding that his discomfort mainly comes from the fact that the conversations about his body can evoke the message of toxic masculinity which he doesn't want to be associated with.

"It is aggression. It is anger. A lot of times we are taught to be useful by using physical strength or our brain in an aggressive, competitive way. Not in an empathetic way. Not in an open, collaborative way," he said, explaining that the "male ideal" has become "dominating, defeating, and crushing." Nanjiani shared that some men have started addressing him or responding to him in a more aggressive manner since his body transformation, including a man at his gym. "I just see the little child inside them, like a little child pretending to be a big, strong man. It's laughable, if it wasn't so f****g devastating - and causing so many problems in the world...I just want to be like, 'Dude, if you learn how to cry, you'd just be a lot happier,'" the Eternals actor added.

Eternals is set to hit the theatres on November 5th. The movie boasts of a star-studded cast which includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

