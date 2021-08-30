Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani JOKES about his delayed Marvel debut: I’m not in the MCU until the movie comes out

Eternals is one of Marvel's most-anticipated films. It will mark the MCU debut of several stars including Kumail Nanjiani. The actor in his recent interaction with LA Times joked about still not feeling like he's a part of Marvel thanks to the film's major release delay amid the pandemic and said, "I’m not in the MCU until the movie comes out!"

With Marvel, most actors are scared to reveal anything about their roles and films considering how much everything is kept under the wraps and as for The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani who is set to play Kingo in the film, it all still seems unbelievable. While talking to LA Times for an interview related to his upcoming film, Kumail revealed how he reacts when asked about how he felt making his MCU debut.

Reacting to the same, he said, "When you’re shooting it, you feel like you’re in a Marvel movie, but now it’s a little over a year and people are like, “What’s it like being in the MCU?” And I’m like, “I don’t know! I haven’t seen the movie. I’m not in the MCU until the movie comes out!"

Eternals which has been directed by Chloe Zhao faced a major delay amid the pandemic. The film was slated to release a year ago and will now be hitting the screens in October 2021. The film will follow the release of the studio's other major release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which hits the screens this week on September 3.

Eternals will mark the Marvel debut of Nanjiani and also his co-stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan as they star in Marvel's Phase 4 film.

